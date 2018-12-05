Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, pick

Can the Red Devils end the Gunners' streak?

One of the best rivalries in the Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United, serves as a midweek treat for soccer fans worldwide Wednesday. Midweek Premier League action is set for Matchday 15, with these two big clubs facing off at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are coming off a rough 2-2 draw at Southampton and hope to the the first club to beat the Gunners since August. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. United vs. Arsenal

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 5
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Old Trafford in Manchester
  • TV channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Man. United +130 / Arsenal +200 / Draw +250

Storylines

Manchester United: Defender Victor Lindelof is still out with an injury, while it remains to be seen what the status of Alexis Sanchez is. He picked up a hamstring injury before the Southampton game 

Arsenal: Danny Welbeck is still out with his ankle injury, while Nacho Monreal has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is recovering. 

Man. United vs. Arsenal prediction

Both teams get a goal in the first half, but neither can find a winner as they split the points. 

Pick: Draw +250

