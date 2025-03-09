Arsenal came from behind to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday, but that result may not be enough to keep their improbable quest to win this season's Premier League title alive. The Gunners were the more dominant side in the first half, but just before the break United surprised by taking the lead courtesy of a goal directly from a free kick by Bruno Fernandes. Both sides traded shots back and forth in the second half until Declan Rice nabbed the equalizer from the edge of the penalty area in the 74th minute.

Here's a look at the game's biggest moments:

Moment of the match

This game appeared destined to tilt in Arsenal's favor at some point, but Fernandes disrupted that plan with a stellar goal. United earned a free kick yards from goal and the Portuguese international took it, going straight for goal and getting the better of Gunners goalkeeper David Raya. The goal also set up for a consequential second half as Arsenal searched for – and then found – an equalizer.

Man of the match

Arsenal may have had to play catch-up in terms of the scoreline, but there's a real case to be made that they were the better team on Sunday and that's in large part thanks to Rice. The midfielder completed more than 90% of his passes as the Gunners dominated in the center of the park and was productive at both ends of the pitch. He generated a combined 0.42 expected goals and assists on his own, scored the equalizing goal in fine form and made a crucial tackle on Rasmus Hojlund in the 84th minute to ensure the United forward would not capitalize on an otherwise perfect opportunity to score the game-winner.

What this result means for Manchester United

United are in 14th place with this result and tied, 17 points above the relegation zone but 10 points out of a UEFA Europa League berth that they are very unlikely to earn. Perhaps more importantly, though, this game comes with a morale boost of sorts since there are a few positives to take away from their performance against one of the league's top sides.

What this result means for Arsenal

Arsenal stay in second place, but their aim to keep pace with Liverpool took yet another hit. The Gunners are currently 15 points behind the Reds, a gap that would be hard to overcome with 10 games left on the schedule.

What's next?

Arsenal return to play on Wednesday, facing PSV in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (4 p.m. Paramount+). The Gunners already pummeled PSV 7-1 in the first leg so they may take a more lax approach midweek before a big Premier League clash on Sunday against Chelsea.

United, meanwhile, will host Real Sociedad on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 game (4 p.m., Paramount+) and have plenty to play for after a 1-1 first leg. They return to play in the Premier League on Sunday at relegation-threatened Leicester City.