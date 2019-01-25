Manchester United vs. Arsenal score: Live FA Cup updates, highlights, stats, full coverage

Manchester United and Arsenal, two of England's biggest clubs, meet on Friday at 2:55 p.m. ET to kick off the fourth round of the FA Cup. It's a battle between two title contenders occurring much earlier than expected following the fourth-round draw that took place earlier in the month.

Both teams are loaded with talent and will be eager to end this in 90 minutes, but if the game ends in a draw a replay will be played at a later day at Old Trafford. This one is set for Emirates Stadium and London, and it's we'll have to see how the short-handed Gunners do.

Arsenal lost defender Hector Bellerin to an ACL tear last weekend, which is quite the blow, while United is trending upwards with a 7-0-0 record since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho last month.

