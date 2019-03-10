Manchester United vs. Arsenal score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage

The Premier League's match of the week is set for Sunday at Emirates Stadium in London as fifth-place Arsenal hosts fourth-place Manchester United. United enters the game fresh off that huge 3-1 win at PSG to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals, and the Red Devils currently boast a record of 17-7-5 with 58 points. Arsenal is 17-6-6 and just a point behind. Both clubs are within striking distance of third-place Tottenham which has 61 points and just lost to Southampton.

This will be the third meeting this season between the two teams. They met in December in the league, drawing 2-2. They also met on Jan. 25. in the FA Cup with United winning 3-1 at Arsenal. Sunday's match can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.