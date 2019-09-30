Manchester United vs. Arsenal score: Three takeaways as Rashford struggles, Gunners earn point at Old Trafford

Manchester United entered Monday's matchup against Arsenal craving for a huge win against a Big Six opponent to start righting the ship. Instead, the Red Devils conceded late and settled for a 1-1 draw to Arsenal at Old Trafford. Manchester United scored late in the first half but couldn't hold on, while also missing out on a couple of late chances to take the three points. The draw leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in 10th place and off to the worst start to the Premier League season in 30 years. Arsenal sneaks into the top four just above West Ham, as United and Arsenal look ahead to Europa League action on Thursday, which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free).

Here are three takeaways from the match:

1. McTominay's luck paid off

Credit to Scott McTominay. The 22-year-old Scottish midfielder must have heard the fans in the stands or the ones likely at home yelling at the team to just shoot. If you don't shoot, you don't score. Time and time again the Red Devils were looking for the perfect chance to put the ball away, wasting potential quality looks from a bit further out to try and get close to goal. But McTominay took his best look and put it on frame late in the first half to score his first Premier League goal at Old Trafford and give his team the 1-0 lead:

SCOTT MCTOMINAY 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/FRqDzQ0br7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 30, 2019

Now if only others would have tried to do the same, except Andreas Pereira who goes high and wide each time.

2. United is seriously lacking a quality striker

It's painful to watch this United team, especially the first 43 minutes of this game. Marcus Rashford is not a striker, and neither is Anthony Martial at this point. United is practically playing striker-less, and the results have been quite clear. With Romelu Lukaku off to a solid start at Inter Milan, United has now gone eight straight matches without scoring multiple goals.

Time to prepare some big-time bids for strikers come January or else this team could be looking at a finish outside the top six.

3. Arsenal was saved by VAR

Arsenal will take the point, even though it had the chance to steal three points on the road despite being out-shot 16-10. Why? Because in a VAR-less world, they would have settled for zero points. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's fine goal in the second half to draw level would have been erased had it not been for VAR. The linesman, inexplicably, called Aubameyang offside when he was onside by several yards thanks to Harry Maguire. VAR saw that the mistake was clear and obvious, and it was correctly overturned for a goal. I have no idea what the linesman thought he saw, but credit to the main official for letting it play out and giving VAR a chance to get it right.

Sometime soon, Arsenal will likely hate a decision overturned by VAR. For now, they are fans.

Initially called offisdes, but @Aubameyang7 has leveled it!



Game on! Catch the rest of the match now on NBCSN or stream it here: https://t.co/7Ulrno9OeK pic.twitter.com/SWQUEheDPS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 30, 2019

CBS Sports was with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis.