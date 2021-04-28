Manchester United welcome AS Roma to Old Trafford on Thursday for their Europa League semifinal first leg. The Red Devils, flying high in the Premier League and looking like a lock to finish as runners-up, enter as the favorites against the Italian club has has serious pressure on them to win the competition and qualify for Europe next season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, April 29

: Thursday, April 29 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -182; Draw +300; AS Roma +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: They'll be licking their chops in attack when you consider how Roma just let lowly Cagliari put three past them. Don't be deceived by Roma's 1-1 draw against Atalanta on April 22, because they were lucky that they didn't concede four. United will dominate the ball and they should be able to get in behind with their pace. United, as long as they can keep the ball on the ground and stay narrow in attack, will be fine to potentially leave this one nearly decided after 90 minutes.

Roma: The Italian club is four matches without a win with a defense that has conceded in 10 of their last 11 games. The attack, meanwhile, has only scored multiple goals once in their last five. They are a big name, but they are also a big underdog. The key will be to sit back and try to go on the counter to give themselves a shot in the second leg.

Prediction

The Red Devils' attack overpower the inconsistent defense of Roma to become the clear-cut favorite to advance to the final. Pick: Man United 2, Roma 0