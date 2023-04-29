Defense has been an issue for Erik ten Hag's side after losing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to injury in Europa League play. Now, they'll have to fend off an unlikely European contender in Unai Emery's Aston Villa. Riding a 10 match unbeaten run, Emery has seen Villa rise up the table as they now are only behind Tottenham for a Europa League place due to goal difference. Because of that, they'll have ample motivation to get a victory in the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 30 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 30 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -129; Draw +240; Aston Villa +330 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes hasn't been 100% while dealing with an ankle injury but ten Hag won't be able to rest him in a game of this magnitude. With a win, Manchester United can all but seal their top four place as they're six points ahead of Tottenham and Aston Villa but also have two games in hand on both. Harry Maguire could return to the squad for the match but with the lack of defensive shape when he plays, it's unlikely that he'll come right into the lineup. Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay are also on the road to recovery but this game will come too soon for the duo.

Aston Villa: Emery could be soon seeing a trio of returnees to the squad in Leon Bailey, Matty Cash, and Philippe Coutinho. Sunday will be too soon for them to re-enter the squad but more depth for the run in is only a good thing with how Villa has been performing. All eyes will be on Ollie Watkins but United can't make the mistake of only focusing on him and allow other players on the team to slip past David de Gea. Jacob Ramsey is one to watch as the Villa Academy product has registered four goals and five assists this season while becoming a key creator under Emery.

Prediction

Manchester United will go ahead early via Marcus Rashford but their inability to hold leads will rear its head yet again in the match as the points will be shared. Pick: Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 2