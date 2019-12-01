Manchester United vs. Aston Villa: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Manchester United pretty much hit rock bottom for the club's lofty standards on Thursday when the Red Devils went to Kazakhstan and lost to Astana in Europa League play. United hopes it can turn things around on Sunday when it welcomes Aston Villa to Old Trafford in a Premier League clash that may just be a must-win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as coach. United is in ninth place in the league, a point behind Arsenal, who just fired manager Unai Emery after a Europa League loss. The expectation is that the Red Devils have to win here for the manager to keep his job.

Here's what to know about the game:

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Date : Sunday, Dec. 1

: Sunday, Dec. 1 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: PL fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Man. United: As inconsistent as they come. In the last couple of months, they've lost to Newcastle, Bournemouth and a club from Kazakhstan that you might not have heard of before reading this. So will victories over Brighton and Partizan Belgrade overshadow the poor results and still be enough for Solksjaer to keep his job? This is a massive game for United and it's only a third of the way through the season.

Aston VIlla: Two wins in their last five has them four points clear of the relegation zone, but they are far from safe. This team has scored 19 goals in 13 games but has been a bit more consistent in front of goal as of late. This match will be won in midfield, and if Jack Grealish can have a top performance and command in the middle, Villa can pull this off.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa prediction

Solskjaer holds on for a little longer as Marcus Rashford gets a goal.



Pick: Man. United 2, Aston Villa 0