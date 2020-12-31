Two of the Premier League's in-form sides face off at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Aston Villa. Both teams come into this in fine fettle in domestic games, winning three and drawing two of their past five league matches, prompting talk of surprise pushes for finishes that seemed beyond them at the start of the season.

For Villa that means a fight for Europe with Dean Smith's side beginning the new year in fifth place after beating Crystal Palace and drawing with Chelsea. Meanwhile Manchester United find themselves set up as Liverpool's greatest rivals after grinding out an uninspiring 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Usually such performances would be cause for concern but perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might see in that result the resolute ability to find victory that is the mark of champions.

Beat Villa on New Year's Day and he will certainly find himself having to address the title question, as much as he might be reluctant to do so. Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

Manchester United: Solskjaer might bristle at the suggestion that it is a race when less than half the season is run but like it or not, his United side look like they have at least the individual talent to find themselves in Liverpool's chasing pack.

The United boss insisted that the 'title race' is only run over the final eight or so games of the season but with an impressive road record and a habit of grinding their way to victory at Old Trafford there is a sense that this squad could stay the course until the Spring. As Solskjaer noted "the belief is there.

"Of course the players go into every game thinking we can win against anyone anywhere."

Aston Villa: For all that there are so many other players who deserve credit for Villa's fine form this season, this game will inevitably be viewed through the prism of Jack Grealish facing off against a side that have admired him for so long. Still so long as Smith continues to lead the sleeping giant of Midlands football down the right path there is a strong chance that their boyhood fan will remain at the heart of the revival.

"I've seen speculation in the press with pundits linking him with other clubs, what they don't realise, I've worked with this kid for 14 months, he tells the story himself of jumping into a bush in the garden at six years old pretending it was the Holte End," said Smith.

"He signed a new deal at the start of last season, we've got two very wealthy owners who want to build the team around Jack. They can keep linking him, but this is the one club he loves and that's probably the most important thing."

Prediction

So far this season Aston Villa have won at the King Power and Emirates Stadium, drawn at Stamford Bridge and smashed Liverpool at Villa Park. Their incisive counter-attacks are perfectly suited for the big sides and a point seems well within their reach at Old Trafford. PICK: Draw (+300)