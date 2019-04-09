Manchester United vs. Barcelona: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

One of the most highly-anticipated matchups in the UEFA Champions League is set for Wednesday when Manchester United hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the quarterfinal. United is riding quite the wave of momentum after stunning PSG in the round of 16, while Barca saw off Lyon to move into the last eight. Barca enters as the favorite as it continues to dominate most matches, while United has stumbled a bit as of late in the Premier League and looks to bounce back.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Manchester United vs. Barcelona

Date : Wednesday, April 10



: Wednesday, April 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford



: Old Trafford TV channel : TNT and UniMas



: TNT and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United +260 / Barca +100 / Draw +260

Storylines

Manchester United: It's always tricky when you face a Lionel Messi-led Barcelona squad in the Champions League and you are an English club. He's the top scorer in history against English teams with 22 of his 106 goals coming against English competition. In four games against United, he has two goals. The key here for United will be to avoid defeat to have a fighter's chance in Spain in next week's second leg.

Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde's team will go for the win, but any draw with goals would be a fine result to go back to the Camp Nou with. They've scored two goals in eight of their last nine games, and it seems likely that they'll find the net here in this one. The pressure on the United defense will start early.

Prediction

Messi gets a goal, Phillipe Coutinho adds a winner and Barca returns to Spain with the heavy advantage.

Pick: Barcelona (+100)