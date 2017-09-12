Manchester United vs. Basel live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Manchester United begins play in the Champions League on Tuesday afternoon at home.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Romelu Lukaku continues to dominate, and United starts off with three big points. Manchester United 4, Basel 0.