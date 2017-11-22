Manchester United vs. Basel live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
United is playing for momentum with the group wrapped up
Manchester United has its Champions League group wrapped up and is playing for momentum when it goes to Basel on Wednesday on matchday five.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United starts slow but gets a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned from his knee injury in April by playing at the weekend. United 3, Basel 1.
