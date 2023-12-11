For Manchester United, it's now or never if they want to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League.

The English side sit bottom of Group A and need a win on Matchday 6 plus a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to advance to the round of 16. They have to get through a dominant Bayern Munich side first, though, and perhaps more importantly, overcome their own inconsistent form that has seen them lose 11 times in 23 games this season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 12 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Stretford, England

Old Trafford -- Stretford, England Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United +195; Draw +320; Bayern Munich +130

Storylines

Manchester United: Try as they may, it seems like United cannot find a way to steady the ship and enter just about every major game this season with an up-and-down list of results behind them. They have two wins in their last five, most recently a 2-1 victory over Chelsea last week that teased hope that was quickly dashed three days later with a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at home. It means that, for the umpteenth time this season, Erik ten Hag is sitting in the hot seat with a must-win game ahead of him.

The good news is that ten Hag has many of his top players available and the backing of Scott McTominay, but Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed Monday's training after falling ill. There is no word yet on whether or not the pair will be available against Bayern on a day United need goals.

Bayern Munich: A steady campaign has come to an abrupt halt for Bayern in recent weeks. They have three wins in their last five, but are winless in their last two. The streak was snapped with a 0-0 draw against Copenhagen on Matchday 5 that was enough to see the German champions clinch top spot in Group A, but left a lot to be desired in attack as they mustered just two shots on target. Things got worse over the weekend with a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in which they out-possessed and outshot the opposition, but put just four of their 20 shots on target.

Bayern do not need anything from this match so it's difficult to say whether or not Thomas Tuchel will start a first choice team, but he may opt to do so to restore the team's rhythm. In that case, expect the Bundesliga's leading goalscorer Harry Kane to get the nod up top and fellow standout Leroy Sane to join him in an attempt to ruin United's day.

Prediction

United have an unimpressive record in high-stakes matches this season, so even if Bayern rotate, expect the visitors to dominate this one and take all three points home with them. Pick: Manchester United 1, Bayern Munich 3