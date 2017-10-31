Manchester United vs. Benfica live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils can all but clinch a spot in the next round
Manchester United looks to keep its 100 percent record going in the Champions League group stage when it hosts Benfica in Group A action on Tuesday. The Red Devils have nine points from nine after three matches and are looking like a sure bet to make the round of 16, while the Portuguese side desperately needs a win or it will likely crash out in the group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Red Devils have more than enough in attack to get a win here and have momentum after beating Tottenham at the weekend. This may be Benfica, but it's a poor Benfica. Manchester United 4, Benfica 0.
