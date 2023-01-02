Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday with a chance to move into the Premier League top three with Newcastle United up against leaders Arsenal. The Red Devils can already open up a five-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur after their home loss to Aston Villa on Sunday but the Magpies have played a game more and are only two points ahead of United. Erik ten Hag's men are unbeaten in the league since a 3-1 loss away at Unai Emery's Villa while Bournemouth have lost all three of their matches since returning to action post-FIFA World Cup without even scoring a single goal which included an EFL Cup exit.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 3 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 3 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC Sports | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: United -350; Draw: +450; Bournemouth +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)







Team news

United: Lisandro Martinez could return to the starting XI after he was back in training following Argentina's World Cup final celebrations. Marcus Rashford's goal-scoring cameo should see him recalled while Antony and Anthony Martial could both continue in attack. Luke Shaw may well move back to the left while Diogo Dalot's hamstring problem could keep Aaron Wan-Bissaka in contention. Axel Tuanzebe remains out injured while Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay are doubtful. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are likely to remain substitutes.

Bournemouth: Philip Billing is doubtful after picking up a hip injury vs. Crystal Palace. David Brooks and Neto are also expected to be unavailable while Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier face races against time to make it for the Old Trafford trip. Siriki Dembele should replace Billing in the middle but expect Kieffer Moore and Dominic Solanke to lead the line together.

Prediction

This one should be a straightforward enough victory for the home side with the visitors struggling since the return to domestic action. Pick: United 2, Bournemouth 0.