After a big win midweek, Manchester United have another opportunity to finally put their crisis behind them against Bournemouth on Saturday.

United sit in seventh place heading into the weekend, but are just three points behind rivals Manchester City, who are now in fourth place, meaning they are still very much in the race for a European spot. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are 15th but have some distance between them and the relegation zone, but will value three points against a team that remains imperfect despite a big win a few days earlier.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, December 9 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 9 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Stretford, England

Old Trafford -- Stretford, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -182; Draw +290; Bournemouth +500

Storylines

Just when United seem like they are on the brink of collapse, they pick up a big result. This time, it came in a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday in which the margin could have been even larger. They outshot the Blues 28 to 13, had nine shots on target to Chelsea's three, and boasted an expected goals score of 4.17 to their opposition's 1.52.

The result snaps a two-game winless run and continues their high-scoring run this season. Erik ten Hag's team has nine goals in their last five, including three from Scott McTominay and two from Alejandro Garnacho. Ten Hag has a handful of options available to him including Marcus Rasfhord, but it is unclear whether or not he will rejoin the lineup after dropping to the bench against Chelsea.

Prediction

Despite the neverending crisis, United have done enough to win the games they are expected to win in the Premier League and have the personnel to ensure they collect another victory. Pick: Manchester United 2, Bournemouth 0