Two clubs heading in different directions face off Monday afternoon in English Premier League play when Manchester United hosts Bournemouth. Manchester United has won five of its eight matches since the start of October, with two draws and a loss mixed in. Bournemouth has lost or tied each of its six matches since beating Nottingham Forest on Oct. 26, though they've had a lot of success in this matchup of late.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. Manchester United are -120 favorites (wager $120 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Bournemouth odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bournemouth are +280 underdogs (wager $100 to win $280). A draw is priced at +300, and the total is set at 3.5 (Over +135, Under -175).

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Manchester United vs. Bournemouth on Monday.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth best bets

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals (-118, 0.5 units)

Manchester United to win (-118, ).5 units)

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist (-118, 0.5 units)

Manchester United should be able to extend their unbeaten streak to four games when they host a struggling Bournemouth team at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Red Devils moved up to sixth in the Premier League table after thrashing Wolves 4-1 in their last game. Results have been solid in recent weeks, and it seems like the players are finally adapting to manager Ruben Amorim's system.

They're building momentum, and they look capable of beating Bournemouth. The Cherries have zero wins, two draws and four defeats from their last six games, which is concerning.

Defensive issues derail Bournemouth's season

Manchester United are winless in their last four games against Bournemouth. They lost 3-0 at home to the Cherries last season, and the teams then played out a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in April.

Bournemouth have actually won their last two matches at Old Trafford by a 3-0 scoreline, which should give the players confidence. However, their away form is poor this season.

Andoni Iraola's men have picked up just one win, two draws and four defeats from seven games on the road. They've scored 11 goals on their travels, but they've also conceded 19 times.

Bournemouth's defense was decimated in the summer. Milos Kerkez joined Liverpool, Ilya Zabarnyi moved to PSG, Dean Huijsen moved to Real Madrid and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also left the club.

Those departures have taken their toll, and Bournemouth have conceded a lot of goals this season. They've only kept one clean sheet in seven away games, which doesn't bode well for their chances of containing Man U's expensively assembled forwards on Monday.

The Cherries still look strong in attack, with Antoine Semenyo and Junior Kroupi leading the charge. They've scored in six out of seven away games, and they should find the back of the net at Old Trafford.

Fernandes leads Man United's resurgence

Manchester United are currently enjoying their strongest run of results since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as manager last year. The Red Devils have secured four wins, three draws and just one defeat from their last eight league games.

Bruno Fernandes has been at the heart of their resurgence. The Manchester United captain has four goals and six assists in 15 games this season, and he scored twice in the 4-1 win against Wolves last time out.

Mason Mount also looks back to his best, while striker Matheus Cunha always looks dangerous in attack. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo may miss this game, as they're due to play at the Africa Cup of Nations soon, but United should still have enough firepower to exploit Bournemouth's defensive frailties.

It could be a tight game between two evenly matched teams, but home advantage may ultimately sway this one in Manchester United's favor.

