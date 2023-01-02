Manchester United will try to strengthen their top-four position on Tuesday when they host Bournemouth in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford. Manchester United (10-2-4) have been rolling since starting the season with consecutive losses and are now in fourth place, just four points behind second-place Manchester City in the EPL table. The Red Devils are two points behind Newcastle and two ahead of Tottenham, while playing one fewer game than both. Bournemouth (4-4-9) are trying to get some distance from the relegation zone and have lost three in a row. They sit in 15th place and have just three points more than last place Southampton.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. United are -430 favorites (risk $430 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Bournemouth odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Bournemouth are +1200 underdog, a draw is priced at +480, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Bournemouth vs. Manchester United:

Man U vs. Bournemouth spread: United -1.5 (-140)

Man U vs. Bournemouth over/under: 3.5 goals

Man U vs. Bournemouth money line: United -430, Bournemouth +1200, Draw +480

MAN: The Red Devils have nine clean sheets in their past 13 in all competitions

BOU: The Cherries have allowed 18 goals in their past 10 in all competitions

Why you should back Manchester United



The Red Devils are the much better team and just need to avoid complacency. The Cherries have given up a league-high 36 goals, including 26 in their eight road matches. United, meanwhile, have scored 12 and conceded just four in going 5-1-1 at Old Trafford. The last meeting between these teams came at the Theatre of Dreams in July 2020, and Man U cruised to a 5-2 victory. They held the ball for 70% of the match and had a 19-7 shot advantage, including 10-3 on target. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes all scored.

They remain core pieces on this season's squad, with Rashford scoring six EPL goals, Martial adding three and Fernades two. They have set up seven more goals, and Christian Eriksen leads the team with five assists. United will dictate the game, as Bournemouth are 19th in possession (39.8%) while the Red Devils are at 52.9%.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries have failed to score in three straight games, but they scored seven goals over their previous two matches and are due for a breakthrough. They beat Everton 3-0 in a league match and 4-1 in the League Cup before the World Cup break. Kieffer Moore (four goals), Philip Billing (four) and Dominic Solanke (three) are all capable scorers, though Billing's status is unclear because of a hip problem. Bournemouth have had some trouble on both ends, but they have been efficient with their shots. They have put 39.6% on target, second-best in the league.

They have scored just 18 goals and have struggled on the back line, but 19th-place Wolves held United scoreless for 75 minutes on Saturday. The Red Devils could take this match a little bit for granted with FA Cup and League Cup matches coming up over the next week. This is the time of year for upsets, and with Man U lacking a truly ruthless striker, the Cherries might build a wall in the back and hope to score a goal on the counter.

