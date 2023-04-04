The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Brentford @ Manchester United
- Current Records: Brentford 10-13-5; Manchester United 15-5-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Manchester United will be playing the full 90 minutes on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Brentford at 3:00 p.m. ET. Manchester United comes in off three low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
Manchester United haven't won a game since March 5th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Newcastle United. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Manchester United were shut out in the second half.
Brentford on the other hand, haven't lost since March 15th and they too continued that trend. They and Brighton & Hove Albion played to a 3-3 draw, good for one point each.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Wednesday.
Odds
Manchester United are a huge favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -156 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
