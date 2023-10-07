It's another home game for Manchester United as they look to avoid a three-match losing streak in all competitions when they welcome Brentford. Hampered with injuries, United are coming off of losing to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray and could be entering the international break in the bottom half of the Premier League, which would be as close to rock bottom as the club can get. Brentford are also on a poor run, winless in their last seven matches, and while Ivan Toney has returned to training, he won't be able to return to the pitch to help the Bees in the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 7 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA | fubo (try for free) Odds: Manchester United -140; Draw + 290; Brentford +350

Storylines

Manchester United: Question number one for Erik ten Hag is who plays left back? During Champions League, Sofyan Amrabat had to play out of position and the defense was in shambles. Doing the same against Brentford would be a recipe for disaster but with Sergio Reguilon still injured, ten Hag will need to get creative. If Amrabat does end up playing left back again, not only will he need coverage but Rasmus Hojlund will need to score a hat trick to end up getting by Brentford.

Brentford: Also down to bare bones in defense, Brentford have been looking for a way to right their attack without giving up too many goals and a trip to United could prove to be just what Thomas Frank needed. Even when struggling, the Bees are a dangerous team and if they can get chances from set plays, United will struggle.

Prediction

Manchester United's doldrums continue as they share points with Brentford at home. Pick: Manchester United 2, Brentford 2