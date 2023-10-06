Manchester United will square off against Brentford at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Manchester United are 3-0-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while Brentford are 1-4-2 overall and 1-1-1 on the road. Manchester United ire currently 10th in the English Premier League table with nine points, while Brentford are 14th with seven points. Last season, the Red Devils finished third in the EPL, while the Bees finished ninth.

Manchester United vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Brentford money line: Manchester United: -148, Brentford: +374, Draw: +312

What you need to know about Brentford

Brentford has not won a game since August 19th, a trend which continued last Sunday. Neither they nor Nottingham Forest could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Brentford's goal came from Christian Norgaard at minute 58, while Nottingham Forest's was scored by Nicolás Domínguez in the 65th minute.

The London club was one of the biggest surprises in the Premier League last season, finishing in the top half of the table for the first time in club history. Bryan Mbeumo has stepped up with Ivan Toney suspended for gambling, scoring four goals in his first seven EPL matches of the season.

What you need to know about Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss at home against Crystal Palace last week and then followed it up with another home loss to Galatasaray (3-2) in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. However, you can make a case that both losses came against the run of play.

Man United outshot Crystal Palace 19-8 and had 78% of the possession in that match. Then against the Turkish champions, they had more shots, more shots on target, and more possession despite playing the final 15 minutes down a man.

