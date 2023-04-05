Manchester United look to break out of their offensive funk when they host Brentford on Wednesday in a 2022-23 English Premier League matchup. Manchester United (15-5-7) suffered a 2-0 loss against Newcastle on Sunday, marking the third consecutive league game in which they failed to score a goal. The Red Devils also came up empty in their first meeting with Brentford this season, a 4-0 defeat on Aug. 13. The Bees (10-13-5) are unbeaten in three contests after playing to a 3-3 draw versus Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Red Devils are the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Brentford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Bees are +410 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Brentford money line: Red Devils -165, Bees +410, Draw +310

Manchester United vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Brentford spread: Red Devils -0.5 (-160)

MAN: The Red Devils have allowed nine goals during their three-game drought

BRE: The Bees have failed to score in only two of their last 16 EPL matches

Why you should back Manchester United

Despite their current struggles, the Red Devils have one of the top offensive players in the Premier League in Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old forward ranks fourth in the EPL with 14 goals and needs three to match the career high he set three seasons ago. Rashford scored in five straight contests and nine of 10 before Manchester United's three-game goalless drought.

Since dropping a 2-1 decision to Brighton & Hove Albion in their season opener, the Red Devils have been unbeatable at home, recording nine victories and three draws. They also have been stellar defensively at Old Trafford, posting seven clean sheets and allowing a total of eight goals in 13 matches - four of which were yielded over their first three outings. Dating back to last season, Manchester United have registered 14 wins and seven draws in their last 22 home games.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees also have one of the top scorers in the league in striker Ivan Toney, who ranks third with 17 goals. The 27-year-old did not convert in the first meeting with Manchester United this season but has scored in nine of his last 15 contests across all competitions. Toney recorded only 12 goals in 33 games last season, but he produced Brentford's lone goal in their two matchups with the Red Devils.

Winger Bryan Mbeumo and midfielder Mathias Jensen both have recorded five goals and five assists this campaign, while forward Yoane Wissa also has netted five goals. Mbeumo and Jensen converted in Brentford's win against Manchester United in August, along with defender Ben Mee and midfielder Josh Dasilva. Mee, Dasilva and midfielder Vitaly Janelt have recorded three goals apiece for the Bees, who have lost only one of their last 16 EPL matches.

