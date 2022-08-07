The Premier League returns to action on Sunday
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester United
- Last Season Records: Manchester United 16-12-10; Brighton & Hove Albion 12-11-15
What to Know
Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Old Trafford. Man United was on the positive side of .500 (16-12-10) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Brighton is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 12-11-15.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Odds: MUFC -163; Draw +280; BHA +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Manchester United have won seven out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
