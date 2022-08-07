



The Premier League returns to action on Sunday

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester United

Last Season Records: Manchester United 16-12-10; Brighton & Hove Albion 12-11-15

What to Know

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Old Trafford. Man United was on the positive side of .500 (16-12-10) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Brighton is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 12-11-15.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: MUFC -163; Draw +280; BHA +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.