Getty Images


The Premier League returns to action on Sunday

Who's Playing

  • Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester United
  • Last Season Records: Manchester United 16-12-10; Brighton & Hove Albion 12-11-15

What to Know

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Old Trafford. Man United was on the positive side of .500 (16-12-10) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Brighton is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 12-11-15.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Old Trafford
  • TV/Live stream: Peacock
  • Odds: MUFC -163; Draw +280; BHA +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Featured Game | Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Spread
Moneyline
Total
MAN
-0.5
-160
BET NOW
-160
BET NOW
o2.5
-115
BET NOW
BHA
+0.5
+130
BET NOW
+450
BET NOW
u2.5
-115
BET NOW
DRAW
+290
BET NOW

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • May 07, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 4 vs. Manchester United 0
  • Feb 15, 2022 - Manchester United 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Apr 04, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Sep 26, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
  • Jun 30, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Nov 10, 2019 - Manchester United 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Aug 19, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Manchester United 2
  • May 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Manchester United 0
  • Nov 25, 2017 - Manchester United 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0