Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag's men looking to progress and move into the top half of the Premier League table. The Red Devils are down in 11th after two wins and two losses while Roberto de Zerbi's Seagulls are already in the top six with three wins from a possible four. United have a raft of disciplinary issues with Antony and Jadon Sancho both unavailable while potential takeover hopes could be dead in the water too. Defeats to both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have not helped to lift the mood on the red half of Manchester so a visit from upwardly mobile Brighton is not exactly ideal given that another loss could spell crisis for Ten Hag as it would be a league first since 1989-90. Aside from a surprise reverse against West Ham United, De Zerbi's side have scored at least three times in all of their victories and have UEFA Europa League action to look forward to starting next week.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 16 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 16 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: United +115; Draw: +300; Brighton +188

Team news

United: Antony is out while investigations are ongoing into allegations made against him, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton are all injured. Sofyan Amrabat is a doubt although not yet ruled out while Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount could both be included in Ten Hag's squad. Sancho is training alone for now so will not be involved so Bruno Fernandes, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho are all options to start while Marcus Rashford should continue on the left with either Rasmus Hojlund or Anthony Martial through the middle.

Potential United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Brighton: Evan Ferguson is a doubt while Danny Welbeck could also miss out and Julio Enciso as well as Jakub Moder are definitely out injured. Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba could debut while Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Billy Gilmour, Mahmoud Dahoud and Pascal Gross should also be available. Joel Veltman will be up against James Milner for the right back slot while Adam Webster should start centrally over Jan Paul van Hecke and Bart Verbruggen could get the nod over Jason Steele in goal.

Potential Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Fati, Mitoma, Pedro.

Prediction

This one is tricky for United who would not do badly to take a point against this Brighton side. De Zerbi will be keen to target all three points but might ultimately have to settle for one. Pick: United 1, Brighton 1.