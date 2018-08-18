Manchester United vs. Brighton live stream info, channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils hope to make it six points from six to start the season
Manchester United faces its first road test in the Premier League when it goes south to Brighton on Matchday 2. The Red Devils didn't look sharp in the season-opening win against Leicester City and will look to create positives vibes against a tricky team that has the talent to pull off the upset.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
This contest will air on Sky Sports Premier League.
What's at stake?
Three points on the second matchday and a chance for United to go top of the table with six points from six, while Brighton is one of five teams still without a point, aiming to get on the board and boost chances of survival.
Prediction
Manchester United plays a sloppy match on the road but finds its footing late, as Alexis Sanchez scores the winner. United 2, Brighton 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Huddersfield preview
City is without De Bruyne but is expected to win
-
Messi leads Barcelona past Alaves
It took a while for Barca to get going, but then they dominated
-
Juventus wins Ronaldo's Serie A debut
It wasn't the greatest performance, but he was all smiles after the match
-
Chelsea beats Arsenal in London derby
Chelsea moves to 2-0 with the win, while Arsenal has yet to pick up a point in two matches
-
Spurs vs. Fulham preview
Spurs look to make it six points of six to start the season
-
PSG vs. Guingamp preview
Neymar and company hit the road on Matchday 2