Manchester United vs. Brighton live stream info, channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester United vs. Brighton

The Red Devils hope to make it six points from six to start the season

Manchester United faces its first road test in the Premier League when it goes south to Brighton on Matchday 2. The Red Devils didn't look sharp in the season-opening win against Leicester City and will look to create positives vibes against a tricky team that has the talent to pull off the upset.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

What's at stake?

Three points on the second matchday and a chance for United to go top of the table with six points from six, while Brighton is one of five teams still without a point, aiming to get on the board and boost chances of survival. 

Prediction

Manchester United plays a sloppy match on the road but finds its footing late, as Alexis Sanchez scores the winner. United 2, Brighton 1. 

