Manchester United vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
This is United's last realistic chance to win the tite
Manchester United tries to keep its trophy hopes alive on Saturday when it takes on Brighton in the FA Cup. All but out of the Premier League race and having just been eliminated from the Champions League, this is the Red Devils' last chance at hardware this season as they face the Welsh club in the quarterfinals.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United overcomes its Champions League exit by regaining a bit of momentum, as Alexis Sanchez scores twice.
Man. United 3, Brighton 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League QF draw results
The final eight match-ups are something else, with Real Madrid vs. Juventus leading the wa...
-
Champions League recap
The final eight are now known
-
Arsenal vs. Milan preview
Arsenal has the commanding 2-0 lead after the first leg
-
Barca vs. Chelsea recap
An early goal did Chelsea in and they couldn't recover
-
Neymar catches heat for wheelchair photo
In the wake of the famed astrophysicists death, Neymar posted a tweet some are calling ins...
-
Harry Kane won't miss World Cup
The talented striker is set to return to the field in April