Manchester United vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

This is United's last realistic chance to win the tite

Manchester United tries to keep its trophy hopes alive on Saturday when it takes on Brighton in the FA Cup. All but out of the Premier League race and having just been eliminated from the Champions League, this is the Red Devils' last chance at hardware this season as they face the Welsh club in the quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

United overcomes its Champions League exit by regaining a bit of momentum, as Alexis Sanchez scores twice.
Man. United 3, Brighton 1. 

