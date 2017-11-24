Manchester United vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester United looks to rebound from defeat in the Champions League when it hosts Brighton on Saturday in Premier League play. The Red Devils lost 1-0 at Basel on Wednesday and will be looking to find its form in attack in this one.

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

United, at home, should have next to no trouble. Expect either Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Romelu Lukaku to score and for the Red Devils to roll. Manchester United 4, Brighton 0.