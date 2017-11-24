Manchester United vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Red Devils have Ibrahimovic and Pogba back

Manchester United looks to rebound from defeat in the Champions League when it hosts Brighton on Saturday in Premier League play. The Red Devils lost 1-0 at Basel on Wednesday and will be looking to find its form in attack in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

United, at home, should have next to no trouble. Expect either Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Romelu Lukaku to score and for the Red Devils to roll. Manchester United 4, Brighton 0. 

