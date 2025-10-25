Hosting Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester United have an opportunity to do something that they haven't done in Ruben Amorim's 51 games in charge: win three Premier League matches in a row. While the Red Devils have one three-match winning streak in all competitions under Amorim from January 23 - 30, 2025, that included two Europa League group stage matches.

Sitting ninth in the Premier League, after toppling Sunderland and Liverpool, a victory here would be a strong signal that the Red Devils are beginning to turn a corner as they work back to being European contenders. The insertion of Mason Mount into the starting XI has made a difference in helping improve the press, but that will be put to the test against Brighton. New keeper Senne Lammers has also shined since taking the starting role between the sticks, which is improving the defense.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Brighton, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 25 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Manchester United -105; Draw +290; Brighton +250

Only Crystal Palace have more expected goals than Manchester United's 15.46, but the Red Devils have only scored 11 goals from that figure, which sits at the middle of the pack. The problem for United, in addition to their somewhat wayward finishing is that their defense allowed an xG of 12.25. It's easy to see where improvement could come from. All that said, last season United had a goal difference of -10 while finishing 15th in the league, so they are definitely moving in the right direction.

Small improvements will help move the squad forward, and each win makes the next one easier. Plenty of investment was put into the squad during the summer, and there are still holes in midfield, but defeating Brighton would be another step in the right direction. Since United lost in the Europa League final, tangible positives that reflect the squad's improvement have been hard to find under Amorim, and this is their first chance at one in a while.

Brighton only have two wins in their last five matches, sitting right behind United in the table at 10th. Only two points off a top four spot without playing in Europe, if United can go on a run this season, who knows where they could end up.