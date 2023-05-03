Teams looking to finish the season strong battle when Manchester United takes on Brighton & Hove Albion in a key English Premier League match on Thursday. Manchester United (19-7-6), sitting in fourth place with 63 points, have a five-match unbeaten streak in league play and are coming off a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Brighton (15-9-7), meanwhile, are in eighth place and have won two of their last three and sit 11 points behind the Red Devils. Brighton defeated Wolverhampton 6-0 on Saturday.

Kickoff at American Express Community Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brighton as the -104 favorites (risk $104 to win $100) in its latest Brighton vs. Manchester United odds, with Manchester United the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Brighton vs. Manchester United spread: Brighton -0.5 (-105), Manchester United +0.5 (-125)

Brighton vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Brighton vs. Manchester United money line: Brighton -104, Manchester United +250, Draw +275

BRI: The Seagulls have a goal differential of plus-21 in Premier League action

MANU: The Red Devils have scored 49 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Brighton

Midfielder Pascal Grob is coming off a two-goal performance in Saturday's win over Wolverhampton, and is among the side's leading scorers. In 31 starts, he has recorded eight goals and seven assists. He also scored a pair of goals in the first meeting with Manchester United, a 2-1 Brighton win. The 31-year-ol is in his sixth season with Brighton, and has recorded 25 goals in 186 appearances.

Also helping pave the Seagulls' way on offense is midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who also has eight goals and one assist on the year. In the last five matches, he has registered 16 shots, including four on target. His last goal came on April 1 in a 3-3 draw with Brentford. In that match, he took five shots, including three that were on target. The 24-year-old is in his fourth year with the club, and has registered 14 goals in 91 appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are led in scoring by forward Marcus Rashford, who has been active on offense of late. In Sunday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa, the 25-year-old took three shots with two on target. He scored a goal and added an assist in last Thursday's draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Over Manchester United's last five matches, he has taken 15 shots with five on target, scoring one goal and adding two assists. For the season, he has registered a team-high 16 goals and five assists.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is also a big part of the Red Devils' attack. In 31 appearances, all starts, he has recorded six goals and seven assists. He scored the lone goal in Sunday's win and had two shots, both on target in the match. He also had an assist and had four shots, including one on net, in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The 28-year-old Portuguese standout is in his fourth year with Manchester United, and has scored 42 times in 118 appearances. See which team to pick here.

