Brighton and Manchester United battle in the semifinals of the 2022-23 FA Cup on Sunday. Brighton have been on a roll of late, having defeated Chelsea 2-1 last weekend, and having outscored their last eight opponents 20-8. Brighton reached the FA Cup semis with a 5-0 thrashing of Grimsby Town. Manchester United, meanwhile, is still stinging from their 3-0 loss to Sevilla in Spain on Thursday night, which saw defender Lisandro Martinez suffer a season-ending knee injury. It was the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal. The Red Devils scored twice in two minutes to rally past nine-man Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brighton as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in its latest Brighton vs. Manchester United odds, with Manchester United the +175 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 84-93-3 (+.90 units) with his soccer picks, including a 17-11 record (+2.64) with his Champions League predictions.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Man U vs. Brighton:

Brighton vs. Manchester United spread: Brighton -0.5 (+130), Manchester United +0.5 (-160)

Brighton vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Brighton vs. Manchester United 90-minute money line: Brighton +135, Manchester United +175, Draw +245

BRI: They have a goal differential of plus-17 in Premier League action

MU: Has scored 46 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls have a balanced scoring attack, led by midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. He has eight goals and one assist in 26 appearances this season, including a goal on five shots in a 3-3 draw with Brentford. He had four shots in the 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend. The 24-year-old is in his fourth season with Brighton, and has 14 goals in 89 appearances.

Midfielder Solly March has been a solid contributor of late. In the 2-1 win over Chelsea he had one assist and one shot, and he had two assists at Tottenham on April 8. For the season, he has scored seven goals and added eight assists. He has 64 shots, including 28 on target. The 28-year-old is in his 11th year with Brighton and has appeared in 246 matches.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils will look to rebound despite having less than 72 hours between matches. Forward Marcus Rashford leads Manchester United in scoring with 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances, including 27 starts. The 25-year-old is battling injuries and won't enter the match 100% healthy. He had an assist in a 2-0 win over Everton on April 8, and had one goal and four shots with two on target in a 1-0 victory over Brentford on April 5. He is in his eighth season with the Red Devils and has 74 career goals in 233 appearances.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is second in goals for the Red Devils with five in 29 appearances. He is also second in assists with six. The 28-year-old had five shots, including one on target in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on April 16. He also had an assist in the 2-2 draw with Sevilla on April 13. He is in his fourth season with Manchester United and has 41 goals in 116 appearances.

