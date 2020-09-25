Manchester United look to get their Premier League campaign going in the right direction on Saturday as the Red Devils head to Brighton on Matchday 3. United played its first game of the season on Matchday 2 and suffered a surprising 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace, with former United player Wilfried Zaha scoring twice. With high expectations this season, the positive early vibes quickly evaporated after the horrific showing. Meanwhile, Brighton earned a well-deserved 3-0 win at Newcastle to earn some momentum and three valuable points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: The American Express Community Stadium -- Brighton, England

TV: NBCSN and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Manchester United -123; Draw +250; Brighton +370 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: The Red Devils were just wasteful against Brighton. United created 17 shots and had 76 percent possession while completing 86 percent of their passes. There are reasons to be hopeful because they created chances, but it just comes down to being a bit sharper in the attacking third. Against a Brighton defense that lacks quality, this could be the game to get back on track.

Brighton: The win at Newcastle was impressive for a variety of reasons, but it was the defense that stole the show. Brighton played like a unit, limited mistakes and didn't even concede a shot on goal. They were disruptive in the middle, defended corner kicks really well and just had a performance that will create positivity. On Matchday 1, they looked like a relegation contender. On Matchday 2, they looked like a team capable of being mid table.

Prediction

It's another uninspiring performance, but United get the win. Pick: Manchester United 2, Brighton 1