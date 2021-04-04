Manchester United host Brighton on Sunday as two teams at opposite ends of the table meet in the Premier League. Thanks to a loss from Leicester on Saturday, United enter the match in second place, albeit a whopping 17 points behind Manchester City. Brighton, on the other hand are struggling in 16th place, though they've opened up a six point lead over 18th place Fulham and the relegation zone.

Brighton & Hove Albion head to Old Trafford as one of the most hard luck sides in this season's Premier League. The side only has a -4 goal difference, a better total than the four teams directly above them in the table. Their luck has begun to turn recently however as they've won their last two matches, 2-1 away to Southampton and 3-0 at home against Newcastle.

United meanwhile have not lost in the Premier League since January 27, a shock 2-1 defeat at home against Sheffield United. They've also won two matches in a row. impressive wins against fellow top of the table rival West Ham United and crosstown rival, Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Their wins bumped Brighton to 7-11-11 and Man United to 16-4-9.

Manchester United have won five out of their last seven games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sep 26, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Jun 30, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Nov 10, 2019 - Manchester United 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Jan 19, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Aug 19, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Manchester United 2

May 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Manchester United 0

Nov 25, 2017 - Manchester United 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

The game will be more competitive than their respective positions in the table might suggest, but ultimately Manchester United's talent wins out. Pick: Manchester United 2, Brighton 1