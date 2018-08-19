Manchester United vs. Brighton score, recap: Mourinho's men stumble in another underwhelming performance

After squeaking by Leicester City in the opener, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United failed to impress on Sunday, suffering a 3-2 loss at Brighton. The team was unorganized, far from sharp in attack and David de Gea once again looked off in the biggest upset in the league thus far.

Brighton had all three goals before the end of the first half, and despite having just 33 percent possession. The team had the same number of shots (3) as the Red Devils, but they were more clinical and far-more deserving.

The moment of the match came 27 minutes in through Shane Duffy, who scored a beautiful goal, placing his foot in just the right spot. Check out how he angles his foot for a low cross and touches it past De Gea:

Glenn Murray flicks one in to give @OfficialBHAFC the lead! pic.twitter.com/AIf9wh8ine — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2018

Lovely. United got a goal from Romelu Lukaku in the first half, and then a late penalty kick from Paul Pogba made it 3-2 in the 95th minute, but by that point this match was already over. United once again played 90 minutes in which they failed to string together 10-15 minutes of impressive play, as Brighton picked up its first three points of the season.