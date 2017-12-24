Manchester United vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Boxing Day Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester United takes on surprising Burnley on Boxing Day in Premier League play.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

United overcomes a slow start, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice. United 2, Burnley 1.