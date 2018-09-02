Manchester United vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League match on TV, stream online

Manchester United will look to regain its form on Matchday 4 in the Premier League when the Red Devils visit Burnley on Sunday. After losing just seven league matches all of last season, United has already lost two, as the pressure mounts.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Three points for both teams and momentum that both could really use. Both teams have started slow, with United winning one match and losing two, while Burnley has a draw and two loses.

SportsLine's odds, picks

Prediction

Man. United gets a result, but it's not in the most convincing fashion, as the pressure continues on Jose Mourinho. United 2, Burnley 1.