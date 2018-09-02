Manchester United vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League match on TV, stream online
Will this be the game where the Red Devils impress?
Manchester United will look to regain its form on Matchday 4 in the Premier League when the Red Devils visit Burnley on Sunday. After losing just seven league matches all of last season, United has already lost two, as the pressure mounts.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Three points for both teams and momentum that both could really use. Both teams have started slow, with United winning one match and losing two, while Burnley has a draw and two loses.
SportsLine's odds, picks
European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.
Prediction
Man. United gets a result, but it's not in the most convincing fashion, as the pressure continues on Jose Mourinho. United 2, Burnley 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Spurs vs. Watford preview
Tottenham looks to make it four wins from four to start the season
-
UEFA Nations League: What is it?
The new competition begins this year and here's what you should know about it
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Arsenal vs. Cardiff City preview
The Gunners are aiming to string together consecutive wins
-
Real Madrid vs. Leganes preview
Real Madrid looks to make it three wins from three to start the Spanish league season
-
Juventus vs. Parma preview
This could be the match where Ronaldo scores his first official goal for Juve