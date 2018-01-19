Manchester United vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils face a stiff test on the road
Manchester United hits the road to Burnley on Saturday in a tricky Premier League encounter against the biggest surprise team in England.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
These two played to a dramatic, entertaining 2-2 draw the day after Christmas, with both feeling like they should have taken the three points on that day. On this day, it's United that gets the three points. Manchester United 2, Burnley 1.
