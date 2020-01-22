Manchester United vs. Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, preview, how to watch online, start time

Manchester United hopes to bounce back from the loss at Liverpool on Sunday when the Red Devils host Burnley on Wednesday in Matchday 24 of the Premier League. The Red Devils are in fifth place and have dreams of a top-four finish, while Burnley is all of a sudden in the relegation battle and recently snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Leicester City on Sunday. Sam Dyche's squad sit five points above the drop zone entering this game.

Here's everything to know about the game:

Manchester United vs. Burnley

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Manchester United: Winners of three of their last five, the Red Devils are still far from consistent. The loss against Liverpool was expected, especially without Marcus Rashford, and he's expected to be sidelined for a couple months. He's been the only consistent player in the final third and combines well with Anthony Martial. United did create against Liverpool but will have to finish those chances here.

Burnley: Three goals scored in the last five Premier League matches tells you everything you need to know. The defense hasn't been very good either, but you can't win if you can't score. One of the worst attacks in the league needs something to change, and on Sunday we saw that a bit. Quicker movement and attacking down the wings has been key.

Prediction

United takes care of Burnley with Anthony Martial and Daniel James scoring. Pick: Man. United 2, Burnley 0