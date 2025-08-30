Never be the crisis club of the week. That's a simple goal for all 20 Premier League teams, and right now Manchester United are making it easier for the other 19, going from what was a positive start to the season, despite losing to Arsenal, to full panic after getting knocked out of the EFL Cup at the hands of fourth division Grimsby Town.

On the surface, cupsets happen, but it's the way that Manchester United played a mostly first choice XI that brings cause for concern. Manager Ruben Amorim has spoken about how his players are focusing too much on the match result to be able to do the basics but as their losing spirals, it only gets harder to break out of things.

Facing newly promoted Burney during the weekend would seem like a get right moment for Manchester United, but as they've shown, it's hard to expect this team to defeat anyone. They'll need someone to take charge on the pitch which is when they'd look to their captain Bruno Fernandes.

Chance creation wise, he's still pulling the strings in midfield but the push into deeper positions has taken his shooting down a notch, while also hurting the United defense. If Amorim is going to continue playing a 3-4-3 with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo ahead of Fernandes and Casemiro, something needs to change to balance their play.

A third center back or a defensive midfielder shouldn't be needed to defeat a team like Burnley, but this is where Amorim has to make a change. If he doesn't pressure will continue to build. Already on a run of three matches without a win, failing to defeat Burnley will snowball the negativity around the team. There shouldn't be a must win match this early in the season, but hosting Burnley at Old Trafford is just that. With so many changes around the club, it feels like United is one good result from getting their season started. When players like Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are able to get their first goals for the club a weight will go off of their shoulders and United's performances will improve but if they don't come soon, other changes will come first.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Burnley. odds

Date : Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 30 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Man United -250; Draw +425; Burnley +700

