Burnley will be seeking their first victory of the season when they host a struggling Manchester United side for a 2023-24 English Premier League match on Saturday at Turf Moor. The Clarets (0-1-3), who returned to the top flight after spending 2022-23 in the Championship, earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday. That pulled them off the bottom of the Premier League table, as Luton Town have lost all four matches. Man U (2-0-3) beat Forest 3-2 on Aug. 26, their only victory in their past four league matches. The Red Devils also faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, losing 4-3 on the road.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Burnley vs. Manchester United odds list United as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100). Burnley are +360 underdogs, a draw is priced at +295 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), FA Cup (+3.07), 2022-23 EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester U vs. Burnley:

Manchester United vs. Burnley spread: United -0.5 (-140)

Manchester United vs. Burnley over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Burnley money line: Burnley +360, United -145, Draw +295

BUR: The Clarets were 16-6-1 at home, with a plus-34 goal differential, in 2022-23.

MAN: The Red Devils were minus-11 in road goal differential in 2022-23 (plus-26 at home).

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are 10-4-1 in the past 15 meetings in the top flight against Burnley. United can still score a lot of goals with an attack led by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Both have one goal and one assist, which is a bit of a slow start. Rashford scored 17 goals and Fernandes had eight goals and eight assists last season. Facing a Burnley side that has conceded 12 goals in four matches will help.

The Clarets also have scored just four goals, so the United backline that has been such an issue could get a bit of a reprieve. The hosts should sit back and defend, and United should have the talent and patience to find openings in Burnley's back line. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Burnley

The Clarets should have a little bit of confidence after a road draw, and United are in a bit of disarray. The Red Devils have given up 10 goals in league play, and the attack hasn't been clicking. Burnley have some young attacking talent in Zeki Amdouni and Luca Koleosho, and goalkeeper James Trafford is expected to be a future star. Amdouni had the goal against Forest and scored in a 1-0 EFL Cup victory against the Tricky Trees on Aug. 30. Koleosho, 19, has one assist.

Manager Vincent Kompany is having some trouble getting the defense in line. Still, the longtime Man City defender and captain will have his players prepared. The home crowd should give the Clarets a boost, and with United coming off a midweek match, the hosts will have a clear fitness advantage. See which team to pick here.

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

