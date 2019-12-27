Manchester United vs. Burnley: Premier League live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch online

The Red Devils are full of confidence in attack heading into this one

The good vibes that have been short lasting are back at Manchester United after the Red Devils beat Newcastle 4-1 on Boxing Day, putting the team within striking distance of the top six in the Premier League. United is in seventh with a record of 7-7-5 and is just a point behind Sheffield United while resting four points behind fourth-place Chelsea. United goes to Burnley on Saturday with three big points hanging in the balance, where the boys from Turf Moore are -3-9 and in 12th place. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester United vs. Burnley

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Turf Moor in Burnley
  • TV channel: NBC and Universo
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Man. United -115 | Burnley +330 | Draw +245

Storylines

Manchester United: What a roller coaster United is. One day, they can't even compete with a really poor Watford side, and then they explode in attack to score four goals. Then there was the time they barely beat a team from Kazakhstan, only to then go on to beat both Tottenham and Manchester City. Based on how things have gone, this is a match United isn't expected to win, but if they do, they'll firmly be in the fight for European spots. 

Burnley: Middle of the road and six points from safety, this is a team that probably won't get relegated by season's end, especially considering there are eight teams in a worse spot than them. But they don't want to leave anything to chance and are only a point away from being in the top half of the table. To get there, the defense has to keep going. The club enters having won two of its last three, but the defense has come to life, conceding just once in the last three games after allowing nine to Man. City and Tottenham in back-to-back games. 

Prediction

United fails to build on its big win over Newcastle by dropping points on the road. Pick: Manchester United 1, Burnley 1

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

