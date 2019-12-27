Manchester United vs. Burnley: Premier League live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch online

The good vibes that have been short lasting are back at Manchester United after the Red Devils beat Newcastle 4-1 on Boxing Day, putting the team within striking distance of the top six in the Premier League. United is in seventh with a record of 7-7-5 and is just a point behind Sheffield United while resting four points behind fourth-place Chelsea. United goes to Burnley on Saturday with three big points hanging in the balance, where the boys from Turf Moore are -3-9 and in 12th place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester United vs. Burnley

Date : Saturday, Dec. 28



: Saturday, Dec. 28 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Turf Moor in Burnley



: Turf Moor in Burnley TV channel : NBC and Universo



: NBC and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -115 | Burnley +330 | Draw +245

Storylines

Manchester United: What a roller coaster United is. One day, they can't even compete with a really poor Watford side, and then they explode in attack to score four goals. Then there was the time they barely beat a team from Kazakhstan, only to then go on to beat both Tottenham and Manchester City. Based on how things have gone, this is a match United isn't expected to win, but if they do, they'll firmly be in the fight for European spots.

Burnley: Middle of the road and six points from safety, this is a team that probably won't get relegated by season's end, especially considering there are eight teams in a worse spot than them. But they don't want to leave anything to chance and are only a point away from being in the top half of the table. To get there, the defense has to keep going. The club enters having won two of its last three, but the defense has come to life, conceding just once in the last three games after allowing nine to Man. City and Tottenham in back-to-back games.

Prediction

United fails to build on its big win over Newcastle by dropping points on the road. Pick: Manchester United 1, Burnley 1