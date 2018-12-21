Manchester United vs. Cardiff City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The new era at Manchester United begins on Saturday in the first match since Jose Mourinho's dismissal from the club. The Red Devils go to Wales on Saturday to face Cardiff City in Premier League action with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over as caretaker manager. United is in sixth place in the league and nine points back of where they hoped they would be -- in the top four. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Cardiff City

Date : Dec. 22



: Dec. 22 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Cardiff City Stadium



: Cardiff City Stadium TV channel : NBC and NBC Universo



: NBC and NBC Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -162 / Cardiff +523 / Draw +312

Storylines

Manchester United: Lots of change is likely coming for United. With Mourinho gone, we could see drastic changes in the players that play, the style of play and the formation. While Mourinho was often criticized for being too defensive, Solksjaer won three trophies at Norwegian club Molde and likes to play organized and quickly on the counter. Expect to see signs of that come Saturday.

Cardiff City: Three wins in their last six games has this club out of the relegation zone for the time being. There's a boost in confidence and a believe that they can reach the safety point of of 40 points. With 14 points so far, they are far from safe and just two points above the drop zone. A point here would feel like a victory.

Manchester United vs. Cardiff City prediction

The Red Devils kick off the new era with multiple goals and three points.

Pick: Man. United (-162)