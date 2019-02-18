Manchester United vs. Chelsea FA Cup score: Paul Pogba and Red Devils advance, plus more takeaways

Manchester United is through to the FA Cup quarterfinals after once again knocking off a big boy on the road. After a dominant win over Arsenal in the fourth round, United was able to take care of Chelsea 2-0 on Monday in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge. The win has the Red Devils cemented as one of the top contenders to win the competition. Both goals were scored via headers in the first half, with Paul Pogba grabbing one and assisting the other as the pressure mounts on Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. Here are three takeaways from the match:

The road warriors made it look easy

From start to finish, and despite not having Anthony Martial or Jesse Lingard, United simply looked like the stronger, more prepared team. And it kept with the trend that we've been seeing for most of 2019. United was good, organized and confident while Chelsea looked lost, lacking ambitious and identity. Ander Herrera scored the first goal, which was the winner, with a well-timed header at the back post. He received a great ball from Pogba to put it away, taking advantage of the poor defending from the Blues.

Here's the goal, and just look at Herrera wide open at the back post 31 minutes in:

And here's Pogba skying for his goal 45 minutes in:

Is Sarri's days at Chelsea numbered?

Boy, has this team fallen on hard times. Remember when Chelsea started the season 5-0-0 and looked like a favorite in the Premier League there for a few days? Those days are long gone for this season, it seems.

From the season starting in August until mid-November, Chelsea didn't lose aside from the Community Shield to start the season. Since the end of November, the Blues have lost eight times and three out of the last five. The team's scoring has been inconsistent. In the team's last 12 games, the Blues have failed to score in half of them.

The attack hasn't been boosted by the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain, but a large part of the problem has also been the defense, which gave up 10 total goals to Bournemouth and Manchester City.

It has gotten so bad that fans were chanting profanity toward their coach and were even chanting the name of Frank Lampard to take over, with the club legend currently serving as the coach of Derby County. It's not quite rock bottom, but it's getting there for a team of such high standards.

Chelsea fans go from chanting "f*** Sarri ball" into a rousing rendition of "Frankie Lampard..." — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 18, 2019

United has the tools to win the FA Cup

This is United's best chance at a trophy this season. When you look at the remaining teams, only Manchester City is clearly superior. But United is stronger than Watford, Brighton, Millwall, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Swansea City. After getting the short end of the stick for the last two draws, United will gladly welcome a favorable matchup in the quarterfinals.

But even if this team were to get Manchester City, they've shown they have what it takes to move on in the competition and keep the hope of a trophy alive.

