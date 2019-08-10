Manchester United vs. Chelsea: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's best matchup of Matchday 1 arrives on Sunday when Christian Pulisic and Chelsea travel north to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It's a battle between two top-four contenders, and the young United States men's national team star may make his Premier League debut following his transfers from Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils are short in attack after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and failing to bring in a replacement, while the Blues now have Frank Lampard leading the team as coach, but superstar Eden Hazard is now at Real Madrid.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Chelsea

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Radio: SiriusXM channel 157

SiriusXM channel 157 Odds: Man. United +115 | Chelsea +250 | Draw +230

Storylines

Manchester United: Manchester United has spent big in defense by bringing in Harry Maguire from Leicester City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. They'll hope both England internationals will be enough to fill the holes that doomed this team a year ago. Up top, United is thin and will count on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to carry the load.

Chelsea: All eyes will be on Pulisic after his American-record transfer. Playing on the wing for the Blues, he likely won't start this match with veterans expected to entering the starting XI, but he should get a good run in the second half at worst. With United's inconsistency in defense, he'll have a shot to make an impact.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea prediction

United gets two goals from Marcus Rashford to win and spoil Pulisic's debut.

Pick: Man. United 2, Chelsea 1

