After two straight losses and amidst a mounting crisis, Manchester United will try once again to get their season back on track when they take on Chelsea. United remain in the conversation for European spots and sit in seventh, five points behind fourth place Aston Villa, but their up-and-down season continues to let up. Chelsea have been just as inconsistent to start the season and sit in 10th, five points behind United, but the mood is more optimistic since it's still early days in Mauricio Pochettino's spell.

The two inconsistent teams seem poised to keep things entertaining -- and unpredictable -- as they aim for a statement-making result on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United +200; Draw +260; Chelsea +140

Storylines

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side have just two wins in their last five during a stretch that includes Champions League collapses at Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Their most recent result is a loss at Newcastle United in league play, and it feels like the team has been in freefall since. A handful of reports dropped this week questioning the players' belief in ten Hag's approach, which increasingly makes each and every game an indictment on his performance -- and a chance to save a job that he seems doomed to lose.

Since United's porous defense shows no signs of changing in the short term, the team's best hope on Wednesday will likely be to outscore Chelsea. The team has 10 goals in their last five games, with Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes each notching two during that stretch.

Chelsea: The Blues have just one loss in their last five, a 4-1 loss at Newcastle after going down to 10, which indicates there may be a sense of stability settling in at Chelsea after a rocky start. Their successes are also led by their attack -- Pochettino's side has scored 14 goals in that period, with Nicolas Jackson notching four goals and Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling contributing with two each.

Chelsea's weakness is also their back line, which has let in 11 goals during that stretch. It has allowed for some high-scoring games that have at times gone their way and other times have not -- they showcased both their offensive strengths and defensive weaknesses in their 4-4 draw with Manchester City, as well as last weekend's 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Prediction

A game between two high-scoring teams that let in goals just as easily naturally sets up to be a multi-goal affair, but amidst United's never-ending crisis, the edge will likely rest with Chelsea. Pick: Manchester United 3, Chelsea 4