Manchester United vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup final on TV, stream online
The Blues and Red Devils meet in the final at Wembley Stadium
The FA Cup trophy will be awarded on Saturday as Manchester United and Chelsea face off in the final at Wembley. Manchester United last won the title in 2015-16 against Crystal Palace, while Chelsea's last final win was in 2011-12 against Liverpool.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
One of the most prestigious domestic trophies in world football in the last chance for both clubs to get any silverware this season. It's the difference between a season being considered a success and a failure.
Prediction
Manchester United is more talented and has been in better form, but Chelsea is also really thirsty to win a cup in what's been a poor overall season for their high standards. But in the end, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba score, as the Red Devils narrowly win the title. United 2, Chelsea 1.
