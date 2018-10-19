Manchester United vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online

Manchester United goes to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Saturday morning in Premier League play as the Red Devils look to build some sort of momentum after a slow start to the season. Meanwhile, Chelsea is still undefeated in the league and out to prove it is for real.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea in the USA

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (English) and NBC Universo (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free -- 4K feed also available via fuboTV)

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine

How will this game play out? SportsLine's soccer expert David Sumpter, using his model that has netted a 2,000 percent return, makes his Premier League picks here.

Prediction

At Stamford Bridge, the Blues defeat their former boss Jose Mourinho to stay top of the table on points. Chelsea 2, Man. United 1.