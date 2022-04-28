While Thursday may be filled with Europa League action, there is still a big-time clash in the Premier League as sixth-place Manchester United welcome third-place Chelsea to Old Trafford. It's a must-win game for the Red Devils if they are to have any chance of making the top four. The side enters the day six points back of Arsenal, who they just lost to, and they may need to win their last four to have any shot of Champions League qualification. On the other side, the Blues are comfortably in the top four, holding a seven-point lead over Tottenham.

Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, April 28 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, April 28 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United +230; Draw +240; Chelsea +120 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man United: Luke Shaw (leg), Edinson Cavani (calf), Fred (hip) and Paul Pogba (calf) are all out due to injury, while Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are facing a suspension if they pick up yellow cards. The focus on this one for United has to be to get the defense going as they've conceded nine goals in their last three games. They've shown that they can score, but the defense is in its worst form of the season, and it has come at the absolute worst time.

Chelsea: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Ben Chilwell (fitness) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out with injuries. As for this current squad, the expectation is that Christian Pulisic will get some minutes here after coming off the bench to score the winner against West Ham last time out. A win will all but cement UCL qualification for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Prediction

A goal for each, United don't get the result they need, likely ending their UCL dream. Pick: Man United 1, Chelsea 1