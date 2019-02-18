Manchester United vs. Chelsea score: Live updates from FA Cup, highlights, stats, full coverage

Manchester United hasn't had an easy run so far in the FA Cup. After having to get by Arsenal in the fourth round, the Red Devils head to Chelsea on Monday in the fifth round with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard out due to injury.

The Red Devils are coming off their first loss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, and it was a 2-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League last week. But the team will look to get back on track here against a Chelsea team that has been far from consistent. The Blues lost 6-0 to Manchester City just over a week ago and are on two days less rest following their win over Malmo on Thursday in the Europa League.

Remember, if this game is tied after 90 minutes, a replay will be played at Old Trafford.

