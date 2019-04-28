Manchester United vs. Chelsea score, live updates: Premier League giants battle for top four

The top four is starting to take shape in the Premier League, and while Liverpool and Manchester City are locks, Tottenham also looks to be in great shape to finish there. But one more spot should still be up for grabs with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United fighting for it.

Chelsea can take a stronghold of fourth with a win Sunday against Manchester United, while the Red Devils are facing a must-win game at home. With fifth-place Arsenal losing its third straight, the winner of this one will be the favorite to finish in fourth with two games remaining. Even if Chelsea loses, they'll still be fourth but only on goal differential. If United draws, they'll be in trouble. Anything short of a victory doesn't do much for them in this tight race.

