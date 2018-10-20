Manchester United vs. Chelsea score: Mourinho loses his cool, Barkley rescues draw for Blues in drama-filled match
United is still struggling and Mourinho is frustrated
Manchester United was on the verge of its most impressive win of the season Saturday at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, but it didn't end how the Red Devils wanted and it resulted in some serious tension. Despite a first-half goal from Antonio Rudiger, United battled back and got two goals from Anthony Martial in the second half, only to see a potential win spoiled in the last minute of added time for a 2-2 draw, which resulted in a dust-up between Jose Mourinho and one of the Chelsea assistant coaches.
Here's how it all went down.
The lone goal in the first half came off a powerful header from Rudiger to put the hosts in control:
Then Martial came to life, with his first goal 55 minutes in falling right to him:
Then in the 73rd minute, Martial scored beautifully with a great hit to the far post:
But then in the 96th minute, a wild sequence saw Barkley finish a rebound to earn the draw and send Stamford Bridge into a frenzy:
Then, the incident took place. Chelsea's second assistant, Marco Ianni, celebrated in Mourinho's face. Look:
Mourinho didn't like it, and when the man returned toward the bench, the Portuguese tactician went after him:
Wild scenes. Thankfully that got defused quickly because it could have been bad. Totally uncalled for from the Chelsea staff member, and Mourinho also has to have better self control, though he had a reason to be upset. It wasn't the result United wanted or the scene the sport needed. If anything, it serves a lesson as to how not to act.
What a way for the Premier League to return after the international break.
